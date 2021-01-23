Please don’t use the word “socialism” to discredit a person or an idea unless you have read a book about it. Fox News and letters to the editor seemingly use “socialism” and “leftist” to reject an idea, or a person, without considering the merits involved.

Let us talk descriptively about how our system works or fails. Putting negative labels on ideas and people is just plain lazy and ill-willed. But we do that as reflexively as we open our mouths when eating.

Economists explain that we have a “mixed economy,” while capitalism and free enterprise are embedded in the American DNA. Some farmers are getting government subsidies, for example. I have not heard farmers complain about socialism.

It is amazing that our economic system leaves so many people hungry and impoverished. In the U.S., more than 40 million people live in poverty that is caused mainly by wage inequality, inflation and poor education.

Feeding America explains: “Before the coronavirus pandemic, 35 million experienced hunger. Poverty is one of the factors that affect a person’s ability to have enough food to meet their needs. Yet up to two-thirds of people facing hunger have incomes above the federal poverty line.”

Surely our system is resilient enough to enable economic systems in poor communities besides just giving tax breaks for soup kitchens and charities. Our system is irresponsible. And please don’t call me a socialist for saying so.

Urbane Peachey

Manheim Township