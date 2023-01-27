This is in response to the Jan. 21 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Welfare system must be fixed,” which mentions other mothers on welfare and their kids.

The writer was very angry and spouted off about how she had been working for nearly 60 years and never took any help from anyone to raise her child.

Well, kudos to her!

There are a lot of people in this world who wish they could say the same thing. But the Lord saw fit to “gift” them with situations he thought they could handle, and most of them just can’t do it on their own.

Many of those people are dealing with issues such as mental health disorders, work injuries, physical disabilities and/or children who need constant supervision due to an illness or disability.

The writer’s letter seems to blame people for the situations they found themselves in, and I hope that anyone with an issue or problem didn’t take it to heart, because it would only hurt them. They already feel “less than” because of their situation in life or their “means.” I know of what I speak.

So, the next time you feel umbrage, stop and think twice about the people you want to condemn and be thankful that you didn’t have to live your life under someone else’s microscope! It isn’t fun, and we certainly don’t need your opinion.

Katherine Swisher

Millersville