Regarding the May 29 letter “Thoughts on Bullets and Gun Control”:

This is why it is important for those who are interested in changing legislation to be informed. When we pass laws and the writers of the legislation don’t understand what they’re doing, I believe that we can get people killed.

In Minnesota last year, Daunte Wright was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop and attempted arrest for an outstanding warrant over carrying a gun without a permit. So, when we pass legislation, I have one simple request: I want people to understand what they want to pass, alongside the repercussions that come with it.

The writer of the letter seemingly contradicted himself multiple times. He wished to allow “single-shot handguns (one trigger pull equals one shot fired),” but then claimed to want to make semi-automatic weapons illegal. Well, which is it? Do you want semi-automatics to be legal or illegal?

We don’t listen to people on policy who engage in nonsensical ramblings that aren’t coherent or who contradict themselves.

In my view, so much of this conversation about guns involves people who have no idea what they’re talking about. And the laws they want to pass in the heat of their emotional fury could get people killed — and then they will want to blame everyone under the sun except themselves.

If you have never held or shot a firearm, please remove yourself from the conversation until you do your research. When ignorant people write legislation, government just gets bigger and more expensive, and more people die. Then people wonder why their taxes take up half of their income.

Nate Rybner

Manheim Township