In response to the letter complaining of shelterless people downtown (“City changes are concerning,” Jan. 30), we call foul. We have enjoyed the city’s renaissance and agree that sustaining economic growth is critical to the survival of our small city. We are also aware that the global pandemic has disproportionately affected people across the county.

At the low end of an ever-widening income gap, people come into the city. In our opinion, past local efforts to “clean up” and rid the city of panhandlers were neither sustainable nor human-centered, and we are heartened to see that Lancaster city is polling community members about needed services (engage.cityoflancasterpa.com).

It may serve us all well to understand that these are people without shelter. Being without shelter almost always involves a complicated array of mental and physical health challenges, addiction, abuse and/or trauma. We have gone to bed many recent nights with the wind whipping at our windows, worried that there are people in this bitter cold. Rest assured, no one ever dreamed of living in Binns Park instead of living with an aerial view of it. Sweeping this under the rug (and out of your view) creates more long-term problems than it solves. Long-term solutions start not with spare change, but “hello.” When we cultivate a coordinated human-centered effort including jobs, health care, housing, education and hope, we transform from moral high ground to a strong moral compass, welcoming people into the economy to sustain it.

Anita Pilkerton Plumb and Hylon Plumb

Lancaster