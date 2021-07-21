Unbelievable! Congressman Lloyd Smucker, who “represents” our area, voted in January — along with 146 others in Congress — to throw out millions of votes cast in Pennsylvania in the 2020 presidential election — and refused to certify Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes.

With absolutely no evidence of significant fraud, this action was, in my opinion, both an anti-democratic and un-American effort to discredit and subvert our democratic system.

Nevertheless, as reported in the July 17 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Smucker Q2 take $114,000”), people are contributing hundreds of thousands of dollars to finance Smucker’s reelection! Have these contributors lost faith in our democratic system, which has been the outstanding political example to the world?

Do Smucker and those who support him realize the message — that many Americans do not have faith in the democratic system — that I believe they are sending to the world?

Smucker’s actions appear to support the Big Lie, which has been decisively rejected by the courts. I am amazed and saddened that citizens would continue to support this effort, which is discrediting and undercutting the very concept of the democratic system.

J. Kenneth Kreider

Elizabethtown