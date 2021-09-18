What clear-thinking American can deny that America is declining? Political ineptness (as I believe is plainly demonstrated by the Biden administration), weekly and even daily mass shootings, rampant crime, the racial divide and so many more examples give ample evidence of this decline.

But there’s always an underlying cause, isn’t there? Well, here it is: America, as a nation whose foundation emanates from the goodness of God and the Bible, has walked away from its spiritual moorings and has transformed into a state of defection.

We have legalized the practice of aborting babies and even celebrated the very act. In short, we have profaned the sacred, with over 60 million abortions since Roe v. Wade.

I believe America has succumbed to a spiritual disease and deafened its soul to the voice of God, an affliction that cannot be cured politically or ideologically. America has turned an about-face from the God-given morality that has once shaped the nuclear family and has fallen under the premise that “every man now does what is right in his (or her) own eyes.”

I believe that only a return to the God of Scripture can restore our beloved America to greatness and deliver us from what could be an incurable wound.

Homer Snavely

Cleona