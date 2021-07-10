We often read and hear news stories about how important teachers are and how underpaid they are.

While that is true, what we don’t hear about are the paraprofessionals — assistants to teachers and students — who make only a small amount over minimum wage (often less than $11 an hour).

They fill important jobs, from teaching students to supporting them in every aspect of their school day. At times, this includes helping younger ones and those with disabilities in the bathroom.

Some of these paraprofessionals have to rely on additional help from public assistance to make ends meet. Substitutes for these assistants don’t make out any better, with some being paid the same amount they received in 2008. Imagine holding the same job and not getting a raise in 13 years! These days, almost every fast food restaurant pays more than these substitutes make. They are the true unsung heroes in schools, and I believe they are never appreciated with a reasonable paycheck.

Connie Bisker

Lancaster