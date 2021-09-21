I’m embarrassed by President Joe Biden, and if I had voted for him I’d be even more embarrassed.

Who is really in charge? Biden has done press appearances where he has said he was told not to answer questions or told which members of the press to take questions from.

I believe his exit from Afghanistan was undeniably a failure, yet he essentially calls it a success.

Biden checked his watch while caskets were brought out at Dover Air Force Base. He bumbles when reading some teleprompter speeches.

And where is Vice President Kamala Harris? Wasn’t she supposed to handle the border crisis?

This administration is a mess.

John Nickle

Manheim Township