Those with an interest in the future of our country likely have been reading The New York Times’ recent two-part series “Trump’s Chronic Losses and Years of Tax Avoidance.” More than two decades of Trump’s tax returns were reviewed. Key elements reported were that he paid $750 in 2016 and 2017 and that he paid no federal income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years.

The Times reported that, in many years, Trump lost more money than nearly any other American taxpayer. His $915.7 million loss in 1995 and $700 million loss in 2009 gave him tax deductions he needed for many years to follow in order to owe little or nothing.

He has continued his losing ways since then, as well. Just check to see how his golf courses, for example, are doing.

It seems clear that Trump has been more successful playing a business whiz on television than being one in real life. He did do it well, and a number of viewers fell for it. After all, who couldn’t love a man who spent $70,000 for his hair care on the show? In The New Yorker, David Remnick describes the president as “a desperate, cash-hungry grifter” and a “shady and conniving operator whose practices betray contempt for everyone.”

Our problem is that this man is our president. Most of us do know what and who the hoax really is. The upcoming election gives us the opportunity to let him know that.

Terry W. Blue

Manor Township