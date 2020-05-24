We are in yet another defining moment in our lifetime. The Great Recession and 9/11 were our most recent defining moments. Now we have COVID-19. How will we emerge from this? A great reminder to all of us is that “things are at their very best when things are at their very worst.” We need to “fix the problem” rather than “fix the blame.”

Alvin Toffler, in his 1970 book “Future Shock,” stated that the more high-tech we are, the more “high-touch” we need to be. Basically, we need to be more connected and more enlightened. It makes sense for us to shift to “significance” instead of success when we think about competitive advantage — and not focus as much on the competition.

The new “new normal” is being developed now. How will we know when people can return to work in offices, stores and other places of business? How will we know when we can go out to gatherings for sports, entertainment and other events?

Innovation is happening now and apps are being developed that might allow people to know where they have been and people they have encountered who are infected with COVID-19. Perhaps they will identify who has been tested and does not have the virus. Our future will not look like the past. We will be looking at a “new tomorrow.”

Glenn Ebersole

Lancaster Township