Terry Christopher, the Lancaster Township area chairman of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County, accuses LNP | LancasterOnline of “mischaracterization” in his Feb. 24 op-ed and says he was “demonized” by an LNP | LancasterOnline editorial.

In my view, he supplies no evidence to support these claims, and a quick check of the Feb. 16 editorial (“Toomey’s stand”) shows why. Christopher wasn’t demonized or mischaracterized. The editorial accurately reflects his statements and appropriately calls out his endorsement of the violence in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

I believe Christopher is part of a growing trend among Republicans these days: claiming they are victims of the press. U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, in particular, seems to adopt this line.

It’s interesting that for decades Republicans told African Americans — who have a well-documented history of suffering discrimination and abuse — to stop acting like victims and to start taking responsibility. But now many Republicans have discovered they like playing the victim.

To my Republican friends, I say this: The way out of the swamp you find yourselves in is to recommit to what you once stood for — truth, openness and responsibility. If you sincerely believe you have been misrepresented, then present real evidence and show the rest of us where the media got it wrong. But where you weren’t misrepresented —where your bad behavior has been called out, as it was this time by a watchful press doing its job — then admit that and apologize.

In the meantime, please stop complaining about being victims of the press. It’s very unbecoming.

Barry Stoner

Elizabethtown