I volunteer on Election Day as part of the team helping to open mail-in ballots. I am always sorry to see a ballot placed in the rejection bin because a voter forgot to sign or correctly date the outer envelope. It’s a sad thing to witness the silencing of a citizen’s voice.

As Lancaster County Commissioner John Trescot points out, that voter went to the trouble to apply for a ballot, fill it out and put the ballot in the mail. That caring citizen is not a lazy or stupid person.

I attended the recent Lancaster County elections board meeting at which a proposal to cure ballots was considered and rejected. I disagree with the view expressed in LNP | LancasterOnline’s coverage that the divide was over whether making mistakes should be tolerated.

The divide came down to this question: Is it acceptable for the government to disenfranchise voters?

Our state Legislature has failed to fix the election code, despite solutions offered by county commissioners and election officials.

Temporary board of elections member Christina Hausner pointed out that many states have some kind of curing process established by their state legislature. Pennsylvania is an outlier as the only state that has pushed the decision about ballot curing to counties.

Elections are run locally and, until the state weighs in, counties have the authority to allow voters to fix administrative errors on the ballot envelope. With the elections board’s decision, some voters will be disenfranchised.

Amy Ruffo

Lancaster