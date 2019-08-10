A few thoughts with regard to sports officials who, in conjunction with coaches, create an educational but competitive environment for the youth in Lancaster County to learn, grow and then compete in scholastic sports.
In baseball, there are many umpires who are certified by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association and work varsity and junior varsity games. Then, during the summer, they work youth-level games to both enhance their performance but also help in the development of the players.
In basketball, there again are officials who are PIAA-certified who officiate varsity, junior varsity and junior high basketball games. During the summer months, you will find these same officials working scholastic summer league games at Hempfield, often doing three games a night.
Football officials work the varsity, junior varsity and junior high games and then, on Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons, work midget football games and have a major role in the development of the young athletes who eventually play at the varsity level.
The men and women who officiate games are so important and are taken for granted by many. As a coach, I feel their contribution is overlooked and underappreciated.
Ken Gerber
West Hempfield Township