If your heart isn’t broken while watching the Ukrainians resist the authoritarian evil of Vladimir Putin’s invasion there, you must not have a heart. Or, it could be that you believe the information available to Russian citizens over their state-controlled and tightly limited media and television stations. Or, you watch and believe Fox News. Or, you follow the social media accounts of some of the groups that raided the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The citizens of Ukraine are resisting the atrocities of Putin (who former President Donald Trump recently reminded us is a “genius”) not just for their own purposes. They are fighting for all of us who favor democracy and self-determination. They are showing that power isn’t enough to change the goals and expectations of real people. We should be doing all that we safely can — as soon as possible — to support them in their efforts for all of us.

The economic sanctions being enacted are a great start. They strike Putin and his oligarchs head-on. The closing of American businesses and trade in Russia will send a clear message to previously uninformed Russians.

We need to make more military and humanitarian aid available to the Ukrainians so they can defend themselves, strike back at invading equipment and soldiers, and support each other’s needs for shelter, food, heat, electricity and basic life.

Just as importantly, we should let the far too many Republican U.S. House and U.S. Senate members who voted against aid to Ukraine know that there is a place for them — Russia.

Terry W. Blue

Manor Township