Regarding the article “UFO reports over state unsolved” on the front page of the June 9 LNP | LancasterOnline:

Like those shows about finding Bigfoot, pictures of UFOs are always blurry, fuzzy blobs without distinct features. And they are never closeups.

These UFO reports are more like a distraction and clickbait to steer us — the pathetic little subordinates — away from the larger issues of the country, such as the southern border disaster, elections, out-of-control government spending and a sitting president who, in my view, has serious age-related cognitive decline.

I hope we aren’t asked to trust the science on UFOs, like we are from the climate disaster voodoo science crowd and the people who wear a mask while driving alone.

Dale Horst

Elizabeth Township