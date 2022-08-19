U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, following her Republican primary election defeat this week in Wyoming, said: “Tonight, Harriet Hageman has received the most votes in this primary. She won. I called her to concede the race. This primary election is over. ... Now the real work begins.”

Fittingly, an election loser accepts defeat. Imagine that. While Wyoming may be the real loser, it is at least refreshing to have an adult in the political room — one who throws no tantrums, slings no lies and concedes with grace.

Norm Yunginger

East Hempfield Township