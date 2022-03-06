It goes without saying that Vladimir Putin is a man with a “side” — a “side” that screams “power trip.” Peter the Great is apparently his hero, but Putin might want to dig back a little further into Russian history to Ivan the Terrible to find some political wisdom.

Absolute tyrants like Putin or Ivan the Terrible don’t have a three-sided self like ordinary people, who have good and bad sides, plus the referee between them.

For tyrants, there’s only the belief in their own perfection, as if they are God. Because of this, Russian courts had “fools,” who would act as the three-sided self to tyrants; they were the missing conscience that tyrants never developed. St. Basil the Blessed was Ivan’s “fool” and would ridicule him openly, which Ivan respected and appreciated.

To make my point more contemporary, every tyrant needs a Don Rickles around.

Instead of having a sarcastic fool denting his ego and humiliating him — but also giving him shrewd advice — Putin is surrounded by lickspittles who might cut and run, might write an ugly book about him or might stab him in the back when the time is right.

It’s said that Russia is a place where all the bad people are extremely healthy and all the good people are extremely ill. Not a place where political trust runs too high. Low political trust means high political paranoia, with enemies appearing everywhere.

Eventually, political paranoia will touch off a sense of self-insecurity, then reflection, then renewed will — but I’m a God — and war.

Call in the fool.

Matthew Atlee

Lancaster