I am sick and tired of reading conservative columnists and letter writers who decry criticism of our current president as trying to “upend the election of 2016 and the almost 63 million people who voted for Trump” (“Keep publishing Wesbury op-eds,” Jan. 10 letter).
What about the almost 66 million people who voted for Hillary Clinton and who the president refers to as “socialist scum” and people who “sympathize with terrorists” and “mourn their deaths” — without credible evidence to support these claims?
Donald Trump only won because the Electoral College favors Republicans in small states, due to the malapportionment of the U.S. Senate and by extension the Electoral College.
An example of how this affects the country is that the 50 senators who voted to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh represent only 44% of the electorate. I submit that governance by the current president and the Republican majority in the Senate amounts to a tyranny of the minority. People who whine about perceived attempts to upend elections need to rethink their position.
David Fink
Rapho Township