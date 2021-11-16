As everyone knows, Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court has ruled that the Wolf administration’s school mask mandate is “void and unenforceable.” However, as expected, the Wolf administration appealed the ruling to the state Supreme Court, which triggered an automatic stay of the Commonwealth Court decision until the case is resolved, leaving what I view as an overreaching edict in place.

The people of Pennsylvania have spoken at the polls and the Commonwealth Court has ruled — but the tyranny continues.

Are we a society ruled by law? Or have we been reduced to nothing less than a totalitarian police state?

Gov. Tom Wolf is not an island unto himself. He is accountable to the people of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. And if he doesn’t discharge his duty consistent with the will of the people, then I believe he should be removed from office.

David J. Bowie

Elizabethtown