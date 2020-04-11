I feel compelled to share my commendation of and gratitude for Pennsylvania’s newest superhero duo — Wolf-Man and Doc.

I believe Gov. Tom Wolf and Dr. Rachel Levine are doing an excellent job, and I look forward to their daily briefings for the most accurate, up-to-the-minute information regarding our state and county. They acted early and slowed the spread, compared to some other areas of comparable population.

Taking action is a difficult adjustment, especially without a known stop date. I am grateful for the leadership the Wolf administration has shown and would encourage all to cooperate.

Carol Good

West Lampeter Township