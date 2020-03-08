I hope many residents of Lancaster County read the opinion pieces on the March 1 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Generation Z(eal) page.
Jessie Krieger (“Young Americans must be taught this nation’s history”) and Emma Hasting (“Humanity’s great dilemma: People have lost their way”) are truly remarkable young ladies.
Their ability to understand our world as it is today, and to address those issues in such an intelligent, profound way is truly inspiring. Congratulations to them and also to Dayspring Christian Academy, which is such an asset to Lancaster County.
Richard Ryan
East Drumore Township