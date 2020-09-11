The conventions are over and they couldn’t have been more different. Joe Biden did a virtual convention because he cared enough about the health and welfare of all citizens. Whereas President Donald Trump needed his puppets in person to feed his ego. Few wore masks at Trump’s event, and there was little to no social distancing.

For those who care, check the independent fact-checkers to see how many more lies Trump has added to his list since he took office. One involves how he is responsible for lowering unemployment and improving the economy. He didn’t create those conditions — he inherited them.

And, yes, things were going along pretty good until COVID-19 reared its ugly head. Even then, had Trump fully heeded the advice of doctors and scientists — mandating masks and social distancing — the economy might not have suffered as much. Unemployment might be lower and thousands of lives might have been saved. In my view, those lives are on his watch, but “it is what it is.”

While so many of us did what was necessary to stay healthy and protect others — because it was the right thing to do — how can some still say Trump handled it well?

And one more thing. Hasn’t anyone realized we’re seemingly having more demonstrations now than during any other administration? I think it’s time to unite instead of dividing the country!

Jackie Arndt

Mount Joy