Wow. That Sunday LNP secondary headline: “Unless there's a Biden blowout, Pennsylvania should prepare for unrest” (“Predicted winner: Chaos,” Sept. 27).

I don’t believe there has been a headline like that since Adolf Hitler ran for election in the 1930s. I hope you had a lot of subscribers calling to cancel their newspapers; I know I will hang on with the idea of “know your enemy.”

You might change LNP to stand for Liars News Perspective. All news media — print and digital — are seemingly going crazy, twisting stories in an attempt to make Donald Trump the election loser.

It would be interesting to see the country if Joe Biden wins. I believe we’d have open borders, Medicare for the world, welfare for the world and the elimination of the police. And then, if Biden has to resign for health reasons, Sen. Kamala Harris might push for reparations for Black people. And all this with “lower” taxes.

I wonder where I will be living if that all happens.

Still voting Trump.

Mike Rauch

Ephrata