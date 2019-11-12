I’m one of the people who continues to enjoy and devour LNP every day, but you’ve just made it a little easier for me to spend less time reading it.
I’ve found that there are two features that are most important for me to read before anything else, and those are 1) the weather, because whatever I’m going to be doing for the day necessitates being prepared for the temperature and any impending precipitation, and 2) the TV Highlights column by Kevin McDonough. Now, I actually watch very little TV, but I adore McDonough’s writing, and have found his “witty, insightful and occasionally offbeat approach to TV commentary, providing a lively and comprehensive overview of all nightly programs and giving readers each evening’s major television events at a glance” (per Andrew McMeel Syndication) to be a highlight of my day. Also, it has brought some excellent, lesser-known programs to my attention. I also appreciate his blistering sarcasm regarding the many “empty calorie” programs that are so popular.
Thanks for saving me some time, but, seriously, I’m really bummed to have his column eliminated. You could save a lot of print and money by eliminating the entire Sports section, in my opinion! Only kind of joking.
Zita Angelo
Marietta