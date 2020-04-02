In August 1969, I had two summer jobs: replacing rails on the Erie Lackawanna Railroad and clubhouse host at Monticello Harness Racetrack. I worked 13 hours a day, six days a week to pay for college. One night I placed a long-shot perfecta bet of $20 and won $4,500. The next day I bought a new Pontiac GTO. On that same day, I paid my fall college tuition. Two horses named Legal Freight and Yankee Clipper changed my life forever.

Since that fortunate Woodstock summer, I’ve never had a monthly car payment. All of my new cars were paid for without financing. On average, I keep cars about 10 years and/or 200,000 miles. Generally speaking, this is the most economically efficient way to buy and operate a vehicle.

While everyone endures COVID-19 in their own way, all of us will be thinking more and driving less. Therein lies valuable lessons such as the one mentioned above. Buying and operating cars wisely saves money. Based on annual mileage of 20,000, 20 miles per gallon of and gasoline cost of $2.50 per gallon, annual gas expense is $2,500, or 12.5 cents per mile.

Currently, with so much idle time, everyone should apply this kind of financial analysis to the rest of their annual living budget. This could be a positive exercise, especially during these negative times. “When life hands you lemons, make lemonade.’’ If we don’t learn from our experiences, good or bad, we are fools.

Leo Rosenberger

Manheim Township