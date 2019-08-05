First, I did not vote for President Donald Trump. I remember that Election Day 2016 was a lovely fall day. I was out for my daily walk when I passed the polling place. I wondered whether it was worth going in to vote. Trump was an unknown quantity I had never had much interest in. So I voted for Hillary Clinton despite knowing that she would do nothing about immigration, the national debt, our crumbling infrastructure and, worst of all, nothing to get us out of these everlasting wars or to try to keep us out of new ones.
I had been a lifelong Democrat since the first time that I could vote. That was in 1964. President Lyndon B. Johnson promised not to expand the war in Vietnam. Well, we all know where that went.
I usually voted Democrat ever since, though. I know that the Republicans are not that great either, but I am so revolted by the Democrats now that I changed my registration to independent.
The Democrats have no interest in anything but getting rid of Trump and protecting immigrants — with no thought to the needy people who have lived here all their lives.
A friend told me that now I can’t vote in the primaries. I said it won’t make much difference because if a candidate is any good, he or she has no chance of getting the nomination. So it’s the same old story; I’ll vote for the candidate I hope will do less harm than the other.
Ruth Boas
Lititz