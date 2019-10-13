Thank you for your Oct. 6 Sunday LNP front page story concerning the “shocking decline” in our bird population (“Shocking decline in bird numbers should spark action”). As writer Ad Crable stated, birds are more than pretty, feathered things. They are important members of the entire ecosystem, a biodiverse web of existence, which we humans also share. It is vital that we try to reverse the trend of collapsing avian numbers before we’re all in deeper trouble.
The good news is that most of us can stop being part of the problem of the disappearing habitat for birds and other critters by planting more native trees, shrubs and flowers in our yards. Many of our local nurseries sell at least a few native species that birds like. A good resource to learn what grows well here can be found on the internet at audobon.org/native-plants.
Think of your patch of lawn as a potential wildlife preserve. If you add up everyone’s property, you will have a sizable piece of ground, which could be transformed from a wasteland growing nothing but Kentucky bluegrass to a species-rich oasis. I have seen dramatic results in my own yard where I turned about 40 square feet of grass into flowerbeds planted with butterfly weed, cardinal flowers and mountain mint. Butterflies and hummingbirds are now regular visitors as are less famous, but equally valuable, other birds and insects.
Admiring these beautiful visitors to my yard is much more entertaining than watching the grass grow.
Karen Wenger
Elizabethtown