I read with interest the letter “How we start to make change” in the Aug. 15 LNP | LancasterOnline. The letter writer is correct — we need to start with the person in the mirror. The writer ends the letter by stating, “If only there were some kind of spiritual decongestant to miraculously open up our minds and our hearts.”

There is a wonderful way to open up our hearts and minds. Get a Bible, turn to the first book of the New Testament, Matthew. Read chapters 5, 6 and 7. These chapters of Matthew are called the “Sermon on the Mount.” In them, Jesus teaches us how to live our life so that we can start to make change. Any change in the world has to start with the person we see in our mirror. When we change that person, we can begin to change our neighborhoods, our communities and our world.

I encourage everyone in Lancaster County to read Matthew chapters 5, 6 and 7 as soon as possible. They can change your life.

Frances J. Keller, CLM

Pastor

Ross Street United Methodist Church