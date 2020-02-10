Look out, Republican senators, you just lost your seats this fall. The Democrats will take the U.S. Senate back and also keep the House. Republican senators and President Donald Trump’s followers are Trump’s puppets on a string. Trump says jump, they ask how high.
Senators, you were voted in by the people and for the people, not by Trump or for Trump. So you can be voted out by the people and will be. Fox News doesn’t always tell the truth and half the time tells only half the truth.
Trump needs to go, so we can get our country back again, and on track. Let’s love our neighbor as ourselves again. Voters in Pennsylvania, vote for Joe Biden.
Naomi Martin
Brecknock Township