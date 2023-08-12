If I remember correctly, parts of the Tower of London are now a tourist attraction and museum.

Would it be possible to turn the Lancaster County Prison, which will be vacated after the new prison is built, into something positive — a world-class museum?

Charles Demuth was a world-renowned artist. His works are in almost every famous museum in the world. Demuth’s works could be the main attraction. I believe the Demuth Foundation has many originals, with few on display at any one time.

Here is Lancaster’s chance to put Charles Demuth in the spotlight. His home would be part of the visit. Let’s add something of value to compete with the tourist traps.

Marylou Barton

East Hempfield Township