In 2019, someone wrote to LNP | LancasterOnline about people driving without their lights on (“Why is headlights law not enforced?” April 1).
I also wrote to your paper last year about drivers not turning their lights on during bad weather, dusk and dawn (“Headlights letter struck a chord,” April 12).
The Feb. 13 letter “24/7 headlights a matter of safety” gave another opinion on this matter. And now I am asking again why the police do not do their job by stopping these drivers who do not have their lights on — headlights and taillights — when they are supposed to under Pennsylvania regulations.
Why is the governor not putting his foot down on this matter?
How many accidents have to happen before actions are taken against the governor of Pennsylvania for not making the police enforce this vehicle code regulation?
Herb Henry
New Providence