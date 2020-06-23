We should be very tired of hearing politicians and lawyers using the term “systemic” over and over again. They repeat their little diatribes, and then seemingly think they have totally answered the problem with a solution.

But not one has addressed the serious problem: We have completed a phase in our history in which we have left God out of our government and especially our schools. And we wonder why we are not able to cooperate with the opposition. If someone mentions that God might be willing to help our serious situation with racism, they might be booed out of the meeting.

Two very prominent church leaders spent an hour on TV recently bringing facts and solutions to the table. They were Joel Osteen, a white pastor from a megachurch with many Black parishioners who walked with the peace march in Houston, and John Gray, a Black pastor with a megachurch with many white parishoners.

I wish that I had copied their solutions. Perfect ideas? Probably not, but 90% better and more achievable than the politician and lawyer crowd. And with lasting effect for our country.

Robert W. Nelson

West Lampeter Township