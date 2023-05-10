On May 4, four members of the Proud Boys, including a longtime leader, were convicted of seditious conspiracy for their part in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021. Some of the Proud Boys blamed then-President Donald Trump, who called them to Washington, D.C., to overturn a free and fair election.

I am delighted that these Proud Boys are going to jail. Now it’s time to convict the treasonous Republican leaders who voted against accepting electoral votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after the insurrection. U.S. Reps. Lloyd Smucker and Scott Perry and more than 140 other elected Republicans voted to keep Trump in office and essentially end democracy. They should be in the same cell block with the Proud Boys.

Neil Gussman

Lancaster