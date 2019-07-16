I am a 76-year-old, married, Caucasian, male political independent and a serious Christian. However, I am troubled and confused concerning evangelical Christians’ continued enthusiastic support for President Donald Trump — though I do admire your loyalty and zeal for your faith and your service in the name of Christ.
When President Bill Clinton had his affair with Monica Lewinsky during his term of office, you were justifiably offended and spoke out to that effect. However, even after Trump has been exposed as a serial philanderer with numerous women, speaks profanely, insults people unmercifully (some of whom are officials of other governments), and seems to have a generally corrupt moral code, you continue to enthusiastically support him.
Please, someone help me to understand this!
George Sorensen
Mountville