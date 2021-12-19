In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the U.S. House of Representatives passed, and sent to President Joe Biden for his signature, a measure raising the U.S. debt ceiling. This avoided what would have been a default on our national debt. Such a default would have crashed our economy, sent Wall Street into a tailspin, and severely diminished our influence on the international stage.

In his tweet explaining his “no” vote, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker cited pending legislation that has nothing to do with paying what is due on existing debt. In an attempt to learn whether he acted from sheer ignorance or was deliberately misleading his followers and trying to destroy our nation’s economy, I called his Washington, D.C., office. The staff person who answered the phone could not tell me whether Smucker understands the economics involved. When I asked if the staff member comprehended the dire consequences of defaulting on national debt, he told me that it was not his job to understand. I told him that he sounded like a nice young man and urged him to get educated on the subject.

It seems to me that we in Lancaster County are being represented by malignant ignorance and incompetence. We must demand better. The well-being of our nation’s people and our very democracy are at stake.

Marian L. Shatto

Warwick Township