I “woke” up on Sunday morning, June 11, and read a letter to the editor in LNP | LancasterOnline titled “Some thoughts on woke and anti-woke.”

After reading it, I thought to myself that I had no clue what the writer was talking about. Then I thought that, as an old football coach, maybe I’m not smart enough to understand what he was trying to say.

So, still being curious about the meaning of woke, I looked into it further by reading woke expert Ron DeSantis’ definition of woke. Here is what the governor of Florida said: “Look we know what woke is, it’s a form of cultural Marxism. It’s about putting merit and achievement behind identity politics, and it’s basically a war on the truth. And as that has infected institutions, and it has corrupted institutions. So, you’ve got to be willing to fight the woke, we’ve done that in Florida, and we proudly consider ourselves the state where woke goes to die.”

Say what?

So now I’m still confused, and my mind turns to the words “mumbo jumbo.”

Mumbo jumbo is defined as “a term that refers to confusing or meaningless words or activity, often used to obscure or deceive a listener.”

Aha! With that I understand what woke is, and I feel much better!

Mike Williams

Manheim