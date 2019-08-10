As I read the LNP letters each day, I try to approach them with an open mind, with a quote by Frank A. Clark guiding me: “We find comfort among those who agree with us — growth among those who don’t.”
Often I am successful and come away with a heightened understanding of my fellow LNP readers and a sense of gratitude for honest sharing of deeply rooted, informed opinion.
However, in the Aug. 2 edition, there were two letters that failed to make the grade.
I read and reread “Thanks to the left, 'racist' loses meaning,” trying to understand why he wrote it. I hoped that inside all those thorny barbs I would find some real thought. I peeled away the layers of pontifical piety, sophomoric shallowness, pseudo-intellectual arrogance, elitist smugness, bombastic boorishness and, yes, buffoonery, and have yet to find that nugget of truth, humility and authenticity that would allow me to grow.
And for “Trump defends religious values,” I could find only one thorny layer in your public posting and that was blatant hypocrisy. I am still searching for the next layer, but the thorns are too numerous. I’ll just accept your self-righteous, misguided rantings and move on.
I close with a second quote from Mr. Clark: “Criticism, like rain, should be gentle enough to nourish a man’s growth without destroying his roots.”
Larry Killian
Cornwall