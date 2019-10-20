Just read the Oct. 13 Sunday LNP article on the “zipper method” of merging traffic (“Zipper what?”). I have to disagree with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation when it says that it has “tried to teach the public how to do the zipper method.” I have never seen any signage on Lancaster County roads about this type of merging. The first time I remember hearing of this was in Maryland. There was a sign that showed the concept and asked drivers to use this method.
In Pennsylvania, they tell you that the left lane is closed at least a mile ahead. Logic tells you to get into the right lane as soon as possible. Add to that, the ones who delay getting over usually speed past those who merged right already. If PennDOT wants Pennsylvania drivers to use the zipper method, then it needs to adjust its signage.
PS: People also get mad at the jerks who try to get ahead by using the shoulder. That is not part of the zipper method.
Tim Greene
Elizabethtown