The writer of the Feb. 28 letter “Turn on vehicle safety lights” wants to know why the headlight law is not being enforced. Despite the law going into effect in January 2007 as a primary violation with fines starting at $25, I too have seen dozens of drivers in a downpour blithely zooming along in their nearly invisible vehicles. I asked a retired law officer why you don’t see cars being pulled over. His response was quite simple: “They don’t want to get out of the patrol car and get wet.”

Perhaps wider public awareness is a partial solution. Local TV weather forecasters could easily slip into their predictions a public service announcement-type message, as a friendly reminder, when conditions will need all drivers to turn on their headlights, along with more roadside electronic notifications with the message “wipers on/headlights on/it’s the law” and metal road signs with the same.

There is an expense involved with the last suggestion, but if it saves a life it is worth it, especially if it’s your own.

Marc Benedict

Terre Hill