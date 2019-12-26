In the Dec. 11 letter “How did it come to this?” the writer gives one of the worst prescriptions possible: “Don’t criticize the media, which diligently try to report the facts.”
She doesn’t specify which media, but makes the sweeping statement “close to half of our fellow Americans have trouble accepting facts.”
She’s right to be circumspect about what half the country believes, but seems to lack introspection on her own news sources. Because no, the truth is not always reported, and yes, mainstream legacy media does propagandize.
Here’s a helpful hint: MSNBC and Fox News are hardly any different from each other. Is it really any secret that both are partisan cheerleaders? But when the former smears its own progressive candidates, and its pundits call opposition to regime-change wars “Russian talking points,” I wonder if she believes it. These are just recent examples, but I could go on about the manufacturing of bipartisan consent for war and other harmful policies.
So yes, do criticize and discern what’s reported by media! Here's another tip: Turn off the TV and try independent news instead. If you lean left, I recommend MintPress News or journalist Caitlin Johnstone. If you lean center/right, try Consortium News or The American Conservative. The left/right paradigm, though, may be counterproductive in some ways to viewing politics, as per the letter writer’s polarizing admonishment of half of America. A more helpful paradigm may be authoritarian vs. libertarian, and “don’t criticize media” is about as authoritarian as it gets.
Daniel Martin
Manheim Township