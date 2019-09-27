Our justice system needs to be changed so it works better. Seeking to “right a wrong” usually involves a punishment somewhere. This is because wrong is thought of as a moral failure instead of a functional goof.
When seeking to make something work after a goof, we would just make a correction or an adjustment. When we make a functional misstep, we should be allowed to experience the consequences of our actions, but not punishments. Experiencing consequences allows us to know behavior adjustments are necessary.
Laws relating to crime should be kept simple. The Ten Commandments is a good example of this simplicity. Crime destroys unity and needs to be addressed. Endless lists of right and wrong are not productive. Learning to forgive is more important.
We have used physical pain to punish children and adults. We have used the ultimate physical pain, death, to prevent people from killing people. We use the same energy creating a problem to try to solve the problem. We repeat actions we want to be stopped to stop them from occurring. We demonstrate this behavior for our children even though we don’t want them to copy our actions. These are not rational actions.
The No. 1 principle of enlightened civilizations is unity. All life is sacred. In enlightened civilizations, no one would think of taking the life of another for any reason.
St. Augustine said, “Love and do what you will.” If we live in love, laws are unnecessary.
Paul E. Troutman Jr.
Manor Township