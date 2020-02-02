I was impressed by Deanna Phillips (on the Jan. 19 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Generation Z(eal) page), a senior at Garden Spot High School, who has chosen not to be on Facebook, Instagram, etc.
Kudos to her.
Not that there is anything wrong with being on these social media sites. (I have chosen not to be on them, too, and I am over 60 years old.)
I may not see the latest pictures of family and friends, but maybe we need to “connect’’ more in real life. (Go visit a shut-in or a friend you haven’t seen in awhile.)
Deanna is truly doing her own thing and not letting peer pressure talk her into doing something she doesn’t want to.
Donna Tice
Lebanon