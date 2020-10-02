The New York Times blockbuster story about President Donald Trump’s tax history reveals the truth about his business empire. We now know without doubt that the self-proclaimed business genius has been losing money hand over fist and paying little in federal taxes for years.

Right on cue, Trump and his supporters cry “Fake news!” Trump and his enablers expect the rest of us to accept the word of a proven liar over the army of professional fact- and source-checking investigative reporters and editors at The New York Times.

If this news story is indeed fake, there is one sure way to prove it, and that’s for Trump to come clean at last and release his full tax returns for the world to assess.

Of course, Trump never comes clean about anything. He creates an illusion of success through bluster and sleight of hand. National security experts say that his lying about his taxes and his mountain of debt makes him vulnerable to manipulation by our adversaries.

Lying about the pandemic is even worse. Trump may have tricked his mask-averse supporters into thinking we have now “turned the corner” on the crisis. But just like the truths revealed by lifting the smoke screen over his business empire, the cold hard facts beneath his pandemic smoke screen are undeniable: No developed nation has fared as badly as the U.S. The rate of infection is rising in some areas, and thousands of Americans have and will continue to die unnecessarily.

To Americans worn down by our liar in chief, Nov. 3 can’t come soon enough.

Jon Walker

Lititz