Honest truth is unvarnished, not evasive. Partisan propaganda is designed to lead away from truth and to obfuscate. One is an intellectual tonic — the other, induced mental anesthesia. The twain can never meet.
Tragically, dangerously, this dichotomy seems to describe the two political parties, as on display during the impeachment trial. Dangerous, because it contains the seeds of tyranny; tragic, for the survival of democracy is at stake.
The big lie of tyrannical fame is not merely falsehood of fact. Far more devious, this perversity is designed to obscure the obvious, explain away the unseemly, divert the issue and ultimately to dodge the truth. Hanging nakedly in groundless air, pretending to represent reality, the diatribe of the dictator erodes the foundations of democracy. Drip by drip, deliberate falsehood dulls the awareness of injustice and malfeasance.
Among the all too many intellectual dodges presently on public display is the assertion, “Democrats hate the president!” The weakness of this is that either side can use the argument without evidence. Worse yet, in the process actual wrongs are denied, hidden in indignation. It is possible to rightly impeach without hate.
Quite to the contrary, truth must display authenticity. Its political utility is not to be in winning a debate or the destruction of an adversary. Words do matter. But they must be true. A lie, even when not a statutory crime, is an obscenity.
Falsehood leads to slavery; the truth shall set us free.
Eugene Clemens
Elizabethtown