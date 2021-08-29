I am extremely worried about the future of our country. Let me begin with a few indisputable facts:

— Donald Trump did not win the 2020 election, and there is no “proof” coming that he did.

— COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and they do not contain microchips so the government can track you.

— Masks help stop the spread of the virus.

— Liberals are not Satan-worshiping pedophiles.

— U.S. citizens who attempt to overthrow the government are not patriots.

Yet, unfortunately, there are many of us who disagree with these truths. Misinformation and lies from politicians and the conservative media are the main causes of this confusion.

If you disagree, did it ever occur to you that the people spreading this misinformation might be doing it intentionally, to keep you angry and motivated to vote for Republican candidates?

Have you considered that Trump has a long history of being a con man and that it’s possible he duped you into supporting him, even though I believe that anyone who knows him personally will tell you he cares nothing for you?

If you get your news exclusively from Fox News, are you aware that Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch stated earlier this year that the network would act as “the loyal opposition” to the Biden administration? Is it possible the “news” you are getting is being corrupted by this?

One final question to ask yourself: Are you OK with shedding 245 years of democracy and embracing authoritarian rule? I fear that’s where all of this is heading.

Mike Sullivan

Elizabethtown