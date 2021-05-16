COVID-19 offers another lesson for humanity. Great leaders unite during challenging times. Authoritarian, demagogic leaders hurt their nations when confronted with novel natural disasters.

I believe that former President Donald Trump, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia President Vladimir Putin failed in their COVID-19 responses.

The pandemic requires our concerted effort to minimize spread and death. However, for the sake of divisive politics, demagogues divide through fear, othering, hate and base-pleasing rhetoric. They flout scientific advice around masking, social distancing and vaccination.

What ensues are mixed messaging and divided societies, unable to work in unison to prevent morbidity and mortality from the novel coronavirus.

In order to control our votes and attention, various partisans, malefactors and other hidden special interests further divide with conspiracy theories.

The result is catastrophic. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation now models that the United States has undercounted COVID-19 deaths, which are likely 905,000. It seems that India and Russia have potentially markedly underreported COVID-19 deaths, too.

Our divisive politics also emanate from superspreading misinformation. Divisive, nonfactual opinion segments — masquerading as cable news — coupled with social media further spread inaccurate, divisive information.

As conscientious citizens devoted to our society’s well-being, we may be best served by canceling our cable TV news subscriptions and no longer relying on social media for our news. I love my friends, but reserve judgment upon critically assessing the quality of their news sources. Digital and media literacy becomes a moral imperative for all citizens.

Great leaders serve as standards for unity, truth, compassion and societal well-being, particularly when confronted by challenges like COVID-19.

Ajay Marwaha, M.D.

East Lampeter Township