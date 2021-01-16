Human nature is to not trust people who lie to you. We might give them a chance to redeem themselves, but if they lie to us again, we know not to trust them.

This seems to have happened over many years with our political parties and the people we elect to represent us. The lowest bar that we should expect of our officials is tell us the truth, so we can make informed decisions.

In countries where the officials control the people, they tell their people what to believe. If we want to have a free society, then we need to demand of our officials that they tell us the truth — even if it isn’t popular.

This erosion of the truth has also eroded our society. Nobody trusts anyone. We label our political parties as either far-left liberal socialists or white nationalist, xenophobic racists.

In actuality, I believe the most reprehensible politicians are the ones who will use lies for their own political gain and then try to deny or spin falsehoods to justify their actions so as to not lose their voters.

Our representatives take an oath: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

I worry for our country. I listen and read how people just repeat lies to accommodate their own agendas.

Term limits!

Janet Clarke

West Hempfield Township