The horrific insurrection at our nation’s U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 happened as a result of blatant lies from our leaders about the election, as well as disinformation and misinformation across all forms of social media.

We all witnessed the painful results of that. Moving forward, I am imploring people who utilize social media platforms to express their opinions based in truth. Before you tweet or post; please use restraint; think carefully about what you are about to say, and be sure that your opinions are based in fact and not conjecture, bias or anger.

Our very fragile democracy depends on the truth and gentle words from all of us — elected leaders on down.

Kathy Fitz

Cornwall

Lebanon County