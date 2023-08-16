The psychological political drama that has been unfolding in America since 2015 has been created and directed by the greatest propagandist in human history — Donald J. Trump. He has created a pervasive image of himself that defies human understanding, garners 100% of our attention and makes a mockery of truth, justice and honesty.

We are all bewildered and wonder: What is the antidote to this corrosive plague cast upon our nation?

The truth. Plain and simple — the truth. As I learned as a child in Sunday school, “The truth shall set you free.”

Don’t look for this truth in any particular person or politician. The truth will eventually become obvious to all, and it will free us from the propagandist mindset and ugly political reality that is smothering America today.

Dennis Dezort

Landisville