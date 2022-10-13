Supporters of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, using what I view as a series of half-truths taken out of context, have been effective at painting Democratic candidate John Fetterman as being soft on crime.

Here is the truth.

As a member of the state Board of Pardons, Fetterman voted with law enforcement experts 69% of the time. He also has been an advocate for granting pardons to select nonviolent marijuana offenders.

Fetterman did state that one-third of our prison population could be released without danger to society. He got the idea from then-Secretary of Corrections John Wetzel, who was nominated for the post in 2010 by Republican Gov. Tom Corbett and renominated in 2015 by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

When the Philadelphia Department of Prisons hired Wetzel as a consultant in May, a city press release stated that Wetzel oversaw “the first prison population reduction in more than four decades.”

In a July column for PennLive, Wetzel and Kevin Ring encouraged policymakers to visit prisons to learn about them from “people on the ground,” adding, “They will meet many people that do not need to be there.” Given this context, Fetterman appears to be on solid ground.

Space does not permit discussion of every half-truth espoused in Oz’s campaign ads. Whatever shortcomings you may find with Fetterman, I believe that they pale in comparison to the potential damage to our democracy should Oz and election deniers regain control of the U.S. Senate.

George White

Elizabethtown